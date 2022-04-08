News

Global Concrete Protective Liners Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Concrete Protective Liners Market

Concrete Protective Liners market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Protective Liners market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • HDPE
  • PVC
  • EPDM
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Water Management
  • Waste Management
  • Building & Construction
  • Others

By Company

  • AGRU
  • FRANK
  • Firestone
  • Solmax
  • JUTA
  • Seaman
  • Naue
  • Dupont
  • EPI
  • Layfield

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Protective Liners Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Protective Liners Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HDPE
1.2.3 PVC
1.2.4 EPDM
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Protective Liners Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Management
1.3.3 Waste Management
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Protective Liners Production
2.1 Global Concrete Protective Liners Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Protective Liners Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Protective Liners Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Protective Liners Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Protective Liners Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Protective Liners Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Protective Liners Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Protective Liners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Protective Liners Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

