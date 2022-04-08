News

Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market

The global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Small Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Livestock Feed Grinding Machines include Muyang Group, Andritz, Buhler, Shanghai ZhengChang International Machinery, Anderson, Henan Longchang Machinery Manufacturing, CPM, WAMGROUP and SKIOLD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Livestock Feed Grinding Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Small Size
  • Medium Size
  • Large Size

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Poultry
  • Pig
  • Ruminant

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Livestock Feed Grinding Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Livestock Feed Grinding Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Livestock Feed Grinding Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Livestock Feed Grinding Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Livestock Feed Grinding Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Muyang Group
  • Andritz
  • Buhler
  • Shanghai ZhengChang International Machinery
  • Anderson
  • Henan Longchang Machinery Manufacturing
  • CPM
  • WAMGROUP
  • SKIOLD
  • KSE
  • LA MECCANICA
  • HENAN RICHI MACHINERY
  • Clextral
  • ABC Machinery
  • Sudenga Industries
  • Jiangsu Degao Machinery
  • Statec Binder

