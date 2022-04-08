Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Alloy Sputtering Target Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Iron (Fe) Based Alloy Targets

Copper (Cu) Based Alloy Targets

Cobalt (Co) Based Alloy Targets

Nickel (Ni) Based Alloy Targets

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductors

Solar Cell

LCD Displays

Other

By Company

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Honeywell Electronic Materials

KFMI

Praxair

OSAKA Titanium

Sumitomo Chemical Com-pang

Plansee

ULVAL

KJLC

China New Metal Materials

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Iron (Fe) Based Alloy Targets

1.2.3 Copper (Cu) Based Alloy Targets

1.2.4 Cobalt (Co) Based Alloy Targets

1.2.5 Nickel (Ni) Based Alloy Targets

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductors

1.3.3 Solar Cell

1.3.4 LCD Displays

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production

2.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

