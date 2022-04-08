News

Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market

Alloy Sputtering Target Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Iron (Fe) Based Alloy Targets
  • Copper (Cu) Based Alloy Targets
  • Cobalt (Co) Based Alloy Targets
  • Nickel (Ni) Based Alloy Targets
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Semiconductors
  • Solar Cell
  • LCD Displays
  • Other

By Company

  • JX Nippon
  • Tosoh
  • Honeywell Electronic Materials
  • KFMI
  • Praxair
  • OSAKA Titanium
  • Sumitomo Chemical Com-pang
  • Plansee
  • ULVAL
  • KJLC
  • China New Metal Materials
  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Iron (Fe) Based Alloy Targets
1.2.3 Copper (Cu) Based Alloy Targets
1.2.4 Cobalt (Co) Based Alloy Targets
1.2.5 Nickel (Ni) Based Alloy Targets
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductors
1.3.3 Solar Cell
1.3.4 LCD Displays
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production
2.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Alloy Sputtering Target Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

