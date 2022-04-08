News

Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market

Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Low Purity Sputtering Target
  • High Purity Sputtering Target
  • Ultra High Purity Sputtering Target

Segment by Application

  • Semiconductors
  • Solar Cell
  • LCD Displays
  • Other

By Company

  • JX Nippon
  • Tosoh
  • Honeywell Electronic Materials
  • KFMI
  • Praxair
  • OSAKA Titanium
  • Sumitomo Chemical Com-pang
  • Plansee
  • ULVAL
  • KJLC
  • China New Metal Materials
  • Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Purity Sputtering Target
1.2.3 High Purity Sputtering Target
1.2.4 Ultra High Purity Sputtering Target
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductors
1.3.3 Solar Cell
1.3.4 LCD Displays
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Production
2.1 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pure Metal Sputtering Target Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

