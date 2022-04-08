Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Market
Tantalum Sputtering Target Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Low Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
- High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
- Ultra High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
Segment by Application
- Semiconductors
- LCD Displays
- Other
By Company
- Materion
- JX Nippon
- Tosoh
- Honeywell Electronic Materials
- Praxair
- KJLC
- China New Metal Materials
- CXMET
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
1.2.3 High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
1.2.4 Ultra High Purity Tantalum Sputtering Target
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductors
1.3.3 LCD Displays
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Production
2.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tantalum Sputtering Target Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
