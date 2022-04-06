Fiber-optic Cable Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fiber-optic Cable market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber-optic Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-Mode

Multi-Mode

Segment by Application

Long-Distance Communication

FTTx

Local Mobile Metro Network

Other Local Access Network

CATV

Multimode Fiber Applications

Others

By Company

Prysmian

HTGD

Furukawa

Corning

YOFC

Futong

Fujikura

Sumitomo

Tongding

CommScope

Sterlite

FiberHome

Jiangsu Etern

ZTT

Belden

Fasten

Nexans

Kaile

LS Cable?System

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Southeast Asia

South America

Japan

China

India

Australia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fiber-optic Cable Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-Mode

1.2.3 Multi-Mode

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Long-Distance Communication

1.3.3 FTTx

1.3.4 Local Mobile Metro Network

1.3.5 Other Local Access Network

1.3.6 CATV

1.3.7 Multimode Fiber Applications

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production

2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.7 Southeast Asia

2.8 South America

2.9 Japan

2.10 China

2.11 India

2.12 Australia

3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

