Fiber-optic Cable Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fiber-optic Cable market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber-optic Cable market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Single-Mode
- Multi-Mode
Segment by Application
- Long-Distance Communication
- FTTx
- Local Mobile Metro Network
- Other Local Access Network
- CATV
- Multimode Fiber Applications
- Others
By Company
- Prysmian
- HTGD
- Furukawa
- Corning
- YOFC
- Futong
- Fujikura
- Sumitomo
- Tongding
- CommScope
- Sterlite
- FiberHome
- Jiangsu Etern
- ZTT
- Belden
- Fasten
- Nexans
- Kaile
- LS Cable?System
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
- South America
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber-optic Cable Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-Mode
1.2.3 Multi-Mode
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Long-Distance Communication
1.3.3 FTTx
1.3.4 Local Mobile Metro Network
1.3.5 Other Local Access Network
1.3.6 CATV
1.3.7 Multimode Fiber Applications
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production
2.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 South America
2.9 Japan
2.10 China
2.11 India
2.12 Australia
3 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiber-optic Cable Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fiber-optic Cable Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
