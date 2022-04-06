Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market Research Report 2022

Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PP-ma

PE-ma

EMA-ma

EVA-ma

Segment by Application

Packaging

Adhesives

Coupling Agent

Compatibilizing Agent

Other

By Company

Eastman

SI Group

Clariant

SK Functional Polymer

ExxonMobil

Westlake Chemical

Dow

Honeywell

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials

Fine Blend

Huangshan Banner Technology

Ningbo Materchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer

1.2 Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 PP-ma

1.2.3 PE-ma

1.2.4 EMA-ma

1.2.5 EVA-ma

1.3 Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Coupling Agent

1.3.5 Compatibilizing Agent

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

