PVC and PU Leather Market Research Report 2022

PVC and PU Leather Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Segment by Application

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

By Company

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Archilles

Vulcaflex

Mayur Uniquoters

Scientex Berhad

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

Anhui Anli Material Technology

MarvelVinyls

Xiefu Group

Super Tannery Limited

Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

Longyue Leather

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 PVC and PU Leather Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PVC and PU Leather

1.2 PVC and PU Leather Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 PVC Leather

1.2.3 PU Leather

1.3 PVC and PU Leather Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories

1.3.3 Furnishing

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Sports Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

