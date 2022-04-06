News

PVC and PU Leather Market Research Report 2022

PVC and PU Leather Market  research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • PVC Leather
  • PU Leather

Segment by Application

  • Apparel & Accessories
  • Furnishing
  • Automotive
  • Sports Goods
  • Others

By Company

  • Benecke-Kaliko
  • Kyowa Leather Cloth
  • CGT
  • Archilles
  • Vulcaflex
  • Mayur Uniquoters
  • Scientex Berhad
  • Fujian Polyrech Technology
  • Wise Star
  • Anhui Anli Material Technology
  • MarvelVinyls
  • Xiefu Group
  • Super Tannery Limited
  • Zhongtong Auto Interior Material
  • Longyue Leather

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

Table of content

1 PVC and PU Leather Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PVC and PU Leather
1.2 PVC and PU Leather Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC Leather
1.2.3 PU Leather
1.3 PVC and PU Leather Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories
1.3.3 Furnishing
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Sports Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan PVC and PU Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PVC and PU Leather Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

