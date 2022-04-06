Man-made Leather Market Research Report 2022

Man-made Leather Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Segment by Application

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

By Company

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Man-made Leather Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Man-made Leather

1.2 Man-made Leather Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Man-made Leather Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 Normal PU

1.2.4 Microfiber PU

1.2.5 Ecological function PU

1.3 Man-made Leather Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Man-made Leather Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories

1.3.3 Furnishing

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Sports Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Man-made Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Man-made Leather Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Man-made Leather Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Man-made Leather Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

