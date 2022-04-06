Man-made Leather Market Research Report 2022
Man-made Leather Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- PVC
- Normal PU
- Microfiber PU
- Ecological function PU
Segment by Application
- Apparel & Accessories
- Furnishing
- Automotive
- Sports Goods
- Others
By Company
- Kuraray
- Toray
- Teijin
- Bayer
- Shandong Friendship
- Wangkang Group
- Asahi Kasei
- Duksung
- Daewon Chemical
- Filwel
- Kolon
- San Fang Chemical
- Nanya
- Wenzhou Imitation Leather
- Anhui Anli
- Fujian Tianshou
- Shandong Jinfeng
- Yantai Wanhua
- Shandong Tongda
- Jiaxing Hexin
- Xiefu new materials
- Huafeng Group
- Wenzhou Huanghe
- Meisheng Industrial
- Xiamen Hongxin
- Fujian Huayang
- Sanling
- Hongdeli
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Table of content
1 Man-made Leather Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Man-made Leather
1.2 Man-made Leather Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Man-made Leather Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 Normal PU
1.2.4 Microfiber PU
1.2.5 Ecological function PU
1.3 Man-made Leather Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Man-made Leather Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories
1.3.3 Furnishing
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Sports Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Man-made Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Man-made Leather Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Man-made Leather Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Man-made Leather Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Man-made Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
