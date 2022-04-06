Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Research Report 2022
Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Long Fiber
- Short Fiber
Segment by Application
- Automotive Industry
- Electronic Industry
- Petrochemical
- Aerospace
- Others
By Company
- PlastiComp(PolyOne Corporation)
- Alformet
- BASF
- Dupont
- SABIC
- DSM
- Great Eastern Resins Industrial
- Rhodia
- Lanxess
- Xenia
- Johns Manville
- SGL Group
- RTP
- Toray
- Kingfa Science and Technology
- Shanghai PRET Composites
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
Table of content
1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites
1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Long Fiber
1.2.3 Short Fiber
1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electronic Industry
1.3.4 Petrochemical
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
