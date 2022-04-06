Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Research Report 2022

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Long Fiber

Short Fiber

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electronic Industry

Petrochemical

Aerospace

Others

By Company

PlastiComp(PolyOne Corporation)

Alformet

BASF

Dupont

SABIC

DSM

Great Eastern Resins Industrial

Rhodia

Lanxess

Xenia

Johns Manville

SGL Group

RTP

Toray

Kingfa Science and Technology

Shanghai PRET Composites

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites

1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Long Fiber

1.2.3 Short Fiber

1.3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electronic Industry

1.3.4 Petrochemical

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

