Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Duplex Stainless Steel Market

Duplex Stainless Steel market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Duplex Stainless Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lean Duplex
  • Duplex
  • Super Duplex
Segment by Application

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Desalination Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Pulp & Paper Industry
  • Construction Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Outokumpu OYJ
  • Tata Steel
  • Arcelormittal S.A.
  • Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel Corporation
  • Sandvik Materials Technology AB
  • Posco Group
  • Acerinox S.A.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
  • Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
  • Daido Steel Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation
  • Thyssenkrupp Ag
  • Voestalpine Ag
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

