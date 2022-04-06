Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PVC

Normal PU

Microfiber PU

Ecological function PU

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Others

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Asahi Kasei

Duksung

Daewon Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

San Fang Chemical

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Xiefu new materials

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

China

Europe

South Korea

Japan

China Taiwan

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 Normal PU

1.2.4 Microfiber PU

1.2.5 Ecological function PU

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories

1.3.3 Furnishing

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Sports Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 China

2.5 Europe

2.6 South Korea

2.7 Japan

2.8 China Taiwan

3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

