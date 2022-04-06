Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PVC
- Normal PU
- Microfiber PU
- Ecological function PU
- Apparel & Accessories
- Furnishing
- Automotive
- Sports Goods
- Others
- Kuraray
- Toray
- Teijin
- Bayer
- Shandong Friendship
- Wangkang Group
- Asahi Kasei
- Duksung
- Daewon Chemical
- Filwel
- Kolon
- San Fang Chemical
- Nanya
- Wenzhou Imitation Leather
- Anhui Anli
- Fujian Tianshou
- Shandong Jinfeng
- Yantai Wanhua
- Shandong Tongda
- Jiaxing Hexin
- Xiefu new materials
- Huafeng Group
- Wenzhou Huanghe
- Meisheng Industrial
- Xiamen Hongxin
- Fujian Huayang
- Sanling
- Hongdeli
- China
- Europe
- South Korea
- Japan
- China Taiwan
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 Normal PU
1.2.4 Microfiber PU
1.2.5 Ecological function PU
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel & Accessories
1.3.3 Furnishing
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Sports Goods
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 China
2.5 Europe
2.6 South Korea
2.7 Japan
2.8 China Taiwan
3 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
