Global E-passport Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

E-passport Market

E-passport market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-passport market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ordinary E-passport
  • Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Segment by Application

  • Adult
  • Child

By Company

  • Gemalto
  • Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
  • India Security Press
  • Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
  • Bundesdruckerei
  • Japan National Printing Bureau
  • Goznak
  • Casa da Moeda do Brasil
  • Canadian Bank Note
  • Royal Mint of Spain
  • Polish Security Printing Works
  • Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
  • Iris Corporation Berhad
  • Semlex Group
  • Veridos
  • Morpho

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

