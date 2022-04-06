News

Global Battery Electric Bus Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Battery Electric Bus Market

Battery Electric Bus market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Electric Bus market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • NI-MH Battery
  • Lithium Ion Battery
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Public Transit
  • Highway Transportation
  • Others

By Company

  • Yutong
  • DFAC
  • BYD
  • King Long
  • Zhong Tong
  • Foton
  • ANKAI
  • Guangtong
  • Nanjing Gold Dragon
  • Volvo
  • New Flyer
  • Daimler
  • Gillig

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

