Global Vinylon Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vinylon Fiber Market

Vinylon Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinylon Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Water-soluble Type
  • High Strength and High Modulus Type
  • Others

 

  • Transport
  • Construction
  • Water Conservancy
  • Aquaculture and Agriculture
  • Textile Industry
  • Others
  • Wanwei Group
  • Kuraray
  • Sinopec-SVW
  • Shuangxin PVA
  • Fujian Fuwei
  • Xiangwei
  • Ningxia Dadi
  • STW
  • MiniFIBERS
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinylon Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-soluble Type
1.2.3 High Strength and High Modulus Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transport
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Water Conservancy
1.3.5 Aquaculture and Agriculture
1.3.6 Textile Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinylon Fiber Production
2.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinylon Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinylon Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinylon Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vinylon Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vinylon Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vinylon Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)

