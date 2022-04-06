Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Lubricants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Lubricants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Poly-alpha-olefin (PAO)

Poly-alkylene-glycol (PAG)

Di-basic acid ester (Di-Ester)

Polyol-Ester

Silicone

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Lubricants

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car

Others

By Company

Exxon Mobil

Shell

BP Castrol

Chevron

Total

Idemitsu Kosan

BASF

Fuchs

Ashland Valvoline

JX

Lukoil

Petronas

Chemtura

Amsoil

Pertamina

CNPC

Sinopec

Delian Group

Original Chemical

LOPAL

GAOKE PETROCHEMICAL

COPTON

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Lubricants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Poly-alpha-olefin (PAO)

1.2.3 Poly-alkylene-glycol (PAG)

1.2.4 Di-basic acid ester (Di-Ester)

1.2.5 Polyol-Ester

1.2.6 Silicone

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial Lubricants

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.4 Passenger Car

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

