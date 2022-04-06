Global Sports Composites Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sports Composites
Sports Composites market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Carbon Fiber
- Glass Fiber
Segment by Application
- Golf Stick
- Rackets
- Bicycle
- Hockey Stick
- Skis & Snowboards
By Company
- Toray Industries
- Solvay
- Lanxess
- Topkey
- Owens Corning
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- DuPont
- PolyOne
- SGL Group
- Teijin
- Zhongfu Shenying
- GW COMPOS
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- China(Taiwan)
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Composites Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Fiber
1.2.3 Glass Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Composites Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Golf Stick
1.3.3 Rackets
1.3.4 Bicycle
1.3.5 Hockey Stick
1.3.6 Skis & Snowboards
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sports Composites Production
2.1 Global Sports Composites Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sports Composites Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sports Composites Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sports Composites Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sports Composites Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 China(Taiwan)
3 Global Sports Composites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sports Composites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sports Composites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sports Composites Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sports Composites Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sports Composites Sales by Region (2017-2022)
