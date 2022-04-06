NewsTechnology

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High-Performance Tire Yarn

High-Performance Tire Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Performance Tire Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polyamide Yarn
  • Polyester Yarn

 

Segment by Application

  • OE Market
  • Replacement

By Company

  • Hyosung
  • Kordsa Global
  • Kolon Industries
  • Shenma
  • Junma
  • Century Enka
  • Performance Fibers
  • Far Eastern Group
  • Hailide
  • Kordarna Plus A.S.
  • Shifeng
  • Madura Industrial Textiles
  • Haiyang Chemical
  • Taiji
  • Teijin
  • SRF Ltd
  • Cordenka
  • Dikai
  • Bestory
  • Helon Polytex
  • Unifull

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • Mid East & Africa
  • India
  • Thailand
  • China(Taiwan)

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide Yarn
1.2.3 Polyester Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OE Market
1.3.3 Replacement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Production
2.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Korea
2.9 Mid East & Africa
2.10 India
2.11 Thailand
2.12 China(Taiwan)
3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

