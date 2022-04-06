Global Butane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Butane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

N-Butane

Isobutane

Segment by Application

LPG and Other Fuel

Petrochemicals

Refineries

By Company

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

ADNOC

CNPC

Exxon Mobil

KNPC

Phillips66

Bharat Petroleum

Pemex

Total

Qatar Petroleum

Equinor

BP

Gazprom

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ConocoPhillips Company

Shell

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Middle East&Africa

India

Latin America

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Butane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 N-Butane

1.2.3 Isobutane

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Butane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 LPG and Other Fuel

1.3.3 Petrochemicals

1.3.4 Refineries

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Butane Production

2.1 Global Butane Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Butane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Butane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Butane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Butane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Middle East&Africa

2.8 India

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Japan

3 Global Butane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Butane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Butane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Butane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Butane Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Butane Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Butane by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Butane Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Butane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Butane Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

