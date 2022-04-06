Global Butane Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Butane
Butane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- N-Butane
- Isobutane
Segment by Application
- LPG and Other Fuel
- Petrochemicals
- Refineries
By Company
- Saudi Aramco
- Sinopec
- ADNOC
- CNPC
- Exxon Mobil
- KNPC
- Phillips66
- Bharat Petroleum
- Pemex
- Total
- Qatar Petroleum
- Equinor
- BP
- Gazprom
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- ConocoPhillips Company
- Shell
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Middle East&Africa
- India
- Latin America
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Butane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Butane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 N-Butane
1.2.3 Isobutane
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Butane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 LPG and Other Fuel
1.3.3 Petrochemicals
1.3.4 Refineries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Butane Production
2.1 Global Butane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Butane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Butane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Butane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Butane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Middle East&Africa
2.8 India
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Japan
3 Global Butane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Butane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Butane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Butane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Butane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Butane Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Butane by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Butane Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Butane Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Butane Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
