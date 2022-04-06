Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Market Research Report 2022
Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Market
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Less Than 90%
- More Than 90%
Segment by Application
- Dairy
- Cosmetic
- Pharmaceuticals
- Other
By Company
- TCI America
- MuseChem
- Alfa Chemistry
- Sunway Pharm
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- AK Scientific
- BLD Pharm
- AstaTech
- Alichem
- Hairui Chemical
- Abcr
- Wuhan 3B Scientific Corporation
- Toronto Research Chemicals
- Oxiteno
- Oleon NV
- Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
Table of content
1 Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS)
1.2 Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less Than 90%
1.2.3 More Than 90%
1.3 Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dairy
1.3.3 Cosmetic
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Propylene Glycol Monostearate(PGMS) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
