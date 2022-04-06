News

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Precious Metal Recycling

Precious Metal Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precious Metal Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Silver (Ag)
  • Gold (Au)
  • Platinum Group Metals

 

Segment by Application

  • Jewelry
  • Catalyst
  • Electronics
  • Battery
  • Others

By Company

  • Umicore
  • PX Group
  • Materion
  • Sims Recycling Solutions
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Abington Reldan Metals
  • Tanaka
  • Dowa Holdings
  • Heraeus
  • Sino-Platinum Metals
  • Asahi Holdings

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Precious Metal Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silver (Ag)
1.2.3 Gold (Au)
1.2.4 Platinum Group Metals
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Jewelry
1.3.3 Catalyst
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Battery
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Production
2.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Precious Metal Recycling Sales by Region

