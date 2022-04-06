News

Anti-Transpirant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-Transpirant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Transpirant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Film-forming Type
  • Fulvic Acid Type
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Garden, Turf and Ornamental
  • Crops
  • Other

By Company

  • Yates
  • Precision Laboratories
  • Gordon Corporation
  • Gallivan Corporation
  • Osho Chemical Limited

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Africa

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Transpirant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Film-forming Type
1.2.3 Fulvic Acid Type
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Garden, Turf and Ornamental
1.3.3 Crops
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Transpirant Production
2.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Transpirant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Transpirant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Transpirant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Africa
3 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Transpirant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Transpirant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Anti-Transpirant Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Anti-Transpirant by Region (2023-2028)

