Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Disproportionation Method
- Hydrogenation Method
Segment by Application
- Coatings Field
- Automotive Field
- Construction Field
- Chemical Field
- Electronic Field
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- LG CHEM
- Eastman
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- BASF(JIHUA)
- Perstorp
- Celanese
- OXEA
- Shenjiang
- YONGLIU
- DOTCHEM
- Guanhua Chemical
- KNAGTEWEIYE
- Xinhua Pharmaceutical
- Jinan IFT Science & Technology
- SANJU
- FENLIAN
- EASTAR GROUP
- LH
- Jinyun
- JHJ industrial
- LONGSHENG
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disproportionation Method
1.2.3 Hydrogenation Method
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings Field
1.3.3 Automotive Field
1.3.4 Construction Field
1.3.5 Chemical Field
1.3.6 Electronic Field
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Production
2.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
