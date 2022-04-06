Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

Segment by Application

Transport

Building

Energy

Water Conservancy

Others

By Company

Insteel

Sumiden

Strand-tech Martin

Tata Iron and Steel

Siam Industrial Wire

Southern PC

Tycsa PSC

Kiswire

Usha Martin

Fapricela

Gulf Steel Strands

ASLAK

AL-FAISAL STEEL

Xinhua Metal

Tianjin Metallurgical

Hengli

Hengxing

Fasten

Huaxin

Hunan Xianghui

Silvery Dragon

Shengte

Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials

Fuxing Keji

Production by Region

North America

China

South Korea

Europe

India

Middle East

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bare PC Strand

1.2.3 Grease Filled PC Strand

1.2.4 Wax Filled PC Strand

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Building

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Water Conservancy

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production

2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 China

2.6 South Korea

2.7 Europe

2.8 India

2.9 Middle East

2.10 Southeast Asia

3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

