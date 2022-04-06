Propylene Oxide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Propylene Oxide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Chlorohydrin Process
- SM/PO
- HPPO
Segment by Application
- Polyether polyols
- Propylene glycols
- Propylene glycol ethers
- Others
By Company
- DuPont
- Lyondellbasell
- Shell
- Huntsman
- BASF
- AGC Chemicals
- Repsol
- Tokuyama
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- SKC
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Propylene Oxide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chlorohydrin Process
1.2.3 SM/PO
1.2.4 HPPO
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyether polyols
1.3.3 Propylene glycols
1.3.4 Propylene glycol ethers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Propylene Oxide Production
2.1 Global Propylene Oxide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Propylene Oxide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Propylene Oxide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Propylene Oxide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Propylene Oxide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Propylene Oxide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Propylene Oxide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Propylene Oxide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Propylene Oxide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Propylene Oxide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Propylene Oxide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Propylene Oxide by Region (2023-2028)
