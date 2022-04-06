Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rare Earth Magnet
Rare Earth Magnet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Sintered Neodymium Magnet
- Bonded Neodymium Magnet
- Other
Segment by Application
- EV
- Other Automotive
- Air Conditioning
- Aerospace & Defense
- Wind Energy
- Consumer Goods & Electronics
- Industrial Machinery
- Others
By Company
- Hitachi Metals Group
- Shin-Etsu
- TDK
- VAC
- Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
- Yunsheng Company
- YSM
- JL MAG
- ZHmag
- Jingci Material Science
- AT&M
- NBJJ
- Innuovo Magnetics
- SGM
- Galaxy Magnetic
- Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited
- Earth- Panda
- Magsuper
- Daido Electronics
- Tianhe Magnetics
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sintered Neodymium Magnet
1.2.3 Bonded Neodymium Magnet
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 EV
1.3.3 Other Automotive
1.3.4 Air Conditioning
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Wind Energy
1.3.7 Consumer Goods & Electronics
1.3.8 Industrial Machinery
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Production
2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
