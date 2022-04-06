Global Sealing Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sealing Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sealing Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid Sealing Coatings

Dry Sealing Coatings

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Building Construction

House Construction

Bridge and Tunnel Construction

Others

By Company

BASF

Alumasc Exterior Building Products

BB Fabrication Renaulac

Koster.

GRUPO PUMA

DRACO

COATNCOOL

Rialto

Solomon Colors

CAP ARREGHINI

Blancolor

Kryton International

PEINTURES ONIP

Torggler

Weber Building Solutions

Penetron

Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates

Sherwin-Williams

Sika Mortars

TECHNOKOLLA

VOLTECO

Tassullo

Production by Region

North America

China

Europe

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sealing Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sealing Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Liquid Sealing Coatings

1.2.3 Dry Sealing Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Road Construction

1.3.3 Building Construction

1.3.4 House Construction

1.3.5 Bridge and Tunnel Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sealing Coatings Production

2.1 Global Sealing Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Sealing Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Sealing Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Sealing Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 China

2.6 Europe

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sealing Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Sealing Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Sealing Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Sealing Coatings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Sealing Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)

