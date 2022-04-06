Global Sealing Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sealing Coatings
Sealing Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sealing Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Liquid Sealing Coatings
- Dry Sealing Coatings
Segment by Application
- Road Construction
- Building Construction
- House Construction
- Bridge and Tunnel Construction
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Alumasc Exterior Building Products
- BB Fabrication Renaulac
- Koster.
- GRUPO PUMA
- DRACO
- COATNCOOL
- Rialto
- Solomon Colors
- CAP ARREGHINI
- Blancolor
- Kryton International
- PEINTURES ONIP
- Torggler
- Weber Building Solutions
- Penetron
- Ronacrete & Derbyshire Aggregates
- Sherwin-Williams
- Sika Mortars
- TECHNOKOLLA
- VOLTECO
- Tassullo
Production by Region
- North America
- China
- Europe
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sealing Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sealing Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Sealing Coatings
1.2.3 Dry Sealing Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road Construction
1.3.3 Building Construction
1.3.4 House Construction
1.3.5 Bridge and Tunnel Construction
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sealing Coatings Production
2.1 Global Sealing Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sealing Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sealing Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sealing Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 China
2.6 Europe
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sealing Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sealing Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sealing Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sealing Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sealing Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sealing Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
