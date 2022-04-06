News

EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lever 2
  • Lever 3

Segment by Application

  • Residential Charging
  • Public Charging

By Company

  • Webasto
  • Leviton
  • Auto Electric Power Plant
  • Pod Point
  • Clipper Creek
  • Chargepoint
  • Xuji Group
  • Eaton
  • ABB
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • DBT-CEV
  • Efacec
  • NARI
  • IES Synergy

Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lever 2
1.2.3 Lever 3
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Charging
1.3.3 Public Charging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Production
2.1 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 United States
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EV Charging Station and Charging Pile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

