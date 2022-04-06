News

Global Aramid Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aramid Fiber Market

Aramid Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Para-aramid Fibers
  • Meta-aramid Fibers

 

  • Body Armor & Helmet
  • Aerospace Materials
  • Sports Materials
  • Tire
  • High Strength Rope
  • Others
  • DuPont
  • Teijin
  • JSC Kamenskvolokno
  • Kolon
  • Hyosung
  • Huvis
  • TAYHO
  • Bluestar
  • Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
  • Guangdong Charming
  • Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
  • Zhaoda Specially Fiber
  • SRO
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aramid Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Para-aramid Fibers
1.2.3 Meta-aramid Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body Armor & Helmet
1.3.3 Aerospace Materials
1.3.4 Sports Materials
1.3.5 Tire
1.3.6 High Strength Rope
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aramid Fiber Production
2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aramid Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aramid Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aramid Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aramid Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aramid Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aramid Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aramid Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aramid Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aramid Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aramid Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aramid Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

