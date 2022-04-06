Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Alkyl Polyglucosides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alkyl Polyglucosides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- C8APG
- C10APG
- C12APG
- Others
Segment by Application
- Domestic Detergent
- Cosmetics
- Industrial Cleaning Agents
- Plastics, Building Materials Additives
- Pesticide Synergist Agent
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- DuPont
- Akzo Nobel
- Seppic
- Kao
- CRODA
- LG Household & Health Care
- Shanghai Fine Chemical
- Yangzhou Chenhua
- Yixing Jinlan Chemical
- Fenchem
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alkyl Polyglucosides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C8APG
1.2.3 C10APG
1.2.4 C12APG
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Domestic Detergent
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Industrial Cleaning Agents
1.3.5 Plastics, Building Materials Additives
1.3.6 Pesticide Synergist Agent
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Production
2.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Alkyl Polyglucosides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
