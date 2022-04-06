Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Demineralized Bone Matrix market was valued at 66.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is allograft bone that has had the inorganic mineral removed, leaving behind the organic “collagen” matrix. It was first discovered by Marshall Urist in 1965 that the removal of the bone mineral exposes more biologically active bone morphogenetic proteins. These growth factors modulate the differentiation of progenitor cells into osteoprogenitor cells, which are responsible for bone and cartilage formation. As a result of the demineralization process, DBM is more biologically active than undemineralized bone grafts; conversely the mechanical properties are significantly diminished.The classification of demineralized bone matrix (DBM) includes gel, putty, putty with chips, and the proportion of Putty in 2017 is about 46%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is widely used in dental surgery, spine surgery, trauma surgery. The most proportion of demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is for spine surgery, and the proportion in 2017 is about 78%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

By Market Vendors:

J &J (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

SeaSpine

Straumann

XtantMedical

Wright Medical Group

RTI Surgical

Hans Biomed

Arthrex

By Types:

Gel

Putty

Putty with Chips

By Applications:

Dental

Spine Surgery

Trauma Surgery

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

