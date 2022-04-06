Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Industrial grade

Electronic grade

Segment by Application

Aluminum surface treatment

Glass etching

Electronic or semiconductor industrial

Fluorine contain gas produce

Oil industrial

Extracting of rare elements

Electroplating

Cleaning media

Other

By Company

Solvay

Honeywell

Stella Chemifa

MoricaChemical

Dongyue Group

Yunnan Fluorine Industry

Fujian Shaowu Huaxin

Fujian Yongfei Chemical

Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical

Dongyang Wuning Synthetic

Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry

Fujian Jianyang Shanshui Chemical

Zhejiang Fluorescence Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial grade

1.2.3 Electronic grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aluminum surface treatment

1.3.3 Glass etching

1.3.4 Electronic or semiconductor industrial

1.3.5 Fluorine contain gas produce

1.3.6 Oil industrial

1.3.7 Extracting of rare elements

1.3.8 Electroplating

1.3.9 Cleaning media

1.3.10 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production

2.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Singapore

2.9 South Korea

3 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

