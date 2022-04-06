News

Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Industrial grade
  • Electronic grade

Segment by Application

  • Aluminum surface treatment
  • Glass etching
  • Electronic or semiconductor industrial
  • Fluorine contain gas produce
  • Oil industrial
  • Extracting of rare elements
  • Electroplating
  • Cleaning media
  • Other

By Company

  • Solvay
  • Honeywell
  • Stella Chemifa
  • MoricaChemical
  • Dongyue Group
  • Yunnan Fluorine Industry
  • Fujian Shaowu Huaxin
  • Fujian Yongfei Chemical
  • Jiangxi Dongyan Pharmaceutical
  • Dongyang Wuning Synthetic
  • Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry
  • Fujian Jianyang Shanshui Chemical
  • Zhejiang Fluorescence Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Singapore
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial grade
1.2.3 Electronic grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aluminum surface treatment
1.3.3 Glass etching
1.3.4 Electronic or semiconductor industrial
1.3.5 Fluorine contain gas produce
1.3.6 Oil industrial
1.3.7 Extracting of rare elements
1.3.8 Electroplating
1.3.9 Cleaning media
1.3.10 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production
2.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Singapore
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammonium Hydrogen Fluoride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

