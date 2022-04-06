News

Global Specialty Graphite Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Specialty Graphite

Specialty Graphite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Graphite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Isotropic Graphite
  • Extruded Graphite
  • Molded Graphite
  • Others

 

  • Photovoltaic Industry
  • Semiconductor Industry
  • Electrical Discharge Machining
  • Foundry & Metallurgy Field
  • Others
  • Toyo Tanso
  • SGL Group
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Mersen
  • IBIDEN
  • Entegris
  • Nippon Carbon
  • SEC Carbon
  • GrafTech
  • Morgan
  • Schunk
  • Fangda Carbon
  • Datong XinCheng
  • Sinosteel
  • Henan Tianli
  • KaiYuan Special Graphite
  • Zhongnan Diamond
  • Qingdao Tennry Carbon
  • Dahua Glory Special Graphite
  • Shida Carbon
  • Baofeng Five-star Graphite
  • Harbin Electric Carbon Factory
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Graphite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Graphite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isotropic Graphite
1.2.3 Extruded Graphite
1.2.4 Molded Graphite
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Graphite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Photovoltaic Industry
1.3.3 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.4 Electrical Discharge Machining
1.3.5 Foundry & Metallurgy Field
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Specialty Graphite Production
2.1 Global Specialty Graphite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Specialty Graphite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Specialty Graphite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Specialty Graphite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Specialty Graphite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Specialty Graphite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Specialty Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Specialty Graphite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Specialty Graphite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Specialty Graphite Sales by Region

