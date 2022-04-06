News
Global Sodium Metal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Sodium Metal Market
Sodium Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Below 99.0%
- Above 99.0%
Segment by Application
- Nuclear Industry
- Alloying Industry
- Laboratory
- Others
By Company
- Chemours
- China National Salt Industry Corporation
- MSSA
- Inner Mongolia Lan Tai Industrial
- Wanji Holdings Group Limited Ltd
- Shangdong Moris Tech
- American Elements
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
