Amorphous Polyolefins Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Amorphous Polyolefins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amorphous Polyolefins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Propylene Homopolymer
  • Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene
  • Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
  • Bitumen Modification
  • Polymer Modification
  • Others

By Company

  • Evonik
  • Eastman
  • REXtac
  • Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals
  • Hangzhou Hangao

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Amorphous Polyolefins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Propylene Homopolymer
1.2.3 Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene
1.2.4 Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
1.3.3 Bitumen Modification
1.3.4 Polymer Modification
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Production
2.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

