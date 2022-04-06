Global Influenza Vaccines Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Influenza Vaccines market was valued at 3453.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots or flu jabs, are vaccines that protect against infection by Influenza viruses. A new version of the vaccine is developed twice a year, as the Influenza virus rapidly changes. While their effectiveness varies from year to year, most provide modest to high protection against influenza. The CDC estimates that vaccination against influenza reduces sickness, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths. When an immunized worker does catch the flu, they are on average back at work a half day sooner. Vaccine effectiveness in those under two years old and over 65 years old remains unknown due to the low quality of the research. needs update][8][needs update] Vaccinating children may protect those around them. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend yearly vaccination for nearly all people over the age of six months, especially those at high risk. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also recommends yearly vaccination of high risk groups. These groups include pregnant women, the elderly, children between six months and five years of age, those with other health problems, and those who work in healthcare. The vaccines are generally safe. Fever occurs in five to ten percent of children vaccinated. Temporary muscle pains or feelings of tiredness may occur as well. In certain years, the vaccine has been linked to an increase in Guillain-Barr syndrome among older people at a rate of about one case per million doses. It should not be given to those with severe allergies to eggs or to previous versions of the vaccine. The vaccines come in both inactive and weakened viral forms. The inactive version should be used for those who are pregnant. They come in forms that are injected into a muscle, sprayed into the nose, or injected into the middle layer of the skin. Vaccination against influenza began in the 1930s with large scale availability in the United States beginning in 1945. It is on the World Health Organization`s List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. The wholesale price in the developing world is about $5.25 USD per dose as of 2014.In the United States, it costs less than $25 USD as of 2015.

By Market Vendors:

AstraZeneca

CSL

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Altimmune

BionVax

FluGen

FOLIA BIOTECH

Genentech

Green Cross

Medicago

Moderna Therapeutics

Novavax

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical

SK Chemicals

UNM Pharma

Vaccitech

Vaxart

Vaxine Pty

Visterra

By Types:

Trivalent Flu Vaccines

Quadrivalent Flu Vaccines

By Applications:

Adults

Pediatrics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Influenza Vaccines Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Trivalent Flu Vaccines

1.4.3 Quadrivalent Flu Vaccines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Adults

1.5.3 Pediatrics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Influenza Vaccines Market

1.8.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Influenza Vaccines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Influenza Vaccines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Influenza Vaccines Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Influenza Vaccines Sales Volume

