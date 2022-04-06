NewsTechnology

Global Smart Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Smart Materials

Smart Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Piezoelectric Materials
  • Shape Memory Material
  • Electrochromic Materials
  • Shape Memory Polymer
  • Thermochromic Materials
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Electronic Industry
  • Automobile
  • Food and Beverages
  • Biomedical Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Harris
  • MURATA
  • Solvay
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Arkema
  • Meggitt Sensing
  • KYOCERA
  • Piezo Kinetics
  • Gentex Corporation
  • Saint-Gobain (Sage Glass)
  • View
  • ChromoGenics
  • LCR Hallcrest
  • Nitinol Devices & Components
  • SAES Getters
  • G.RAU
  • ATI Wah-chang
  • Fort Wayne Metals

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • South Korea
  • Japan
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Piezoelectric Materials
1.2.3 Shape Memory Material
1.2.4 Electrochromic Materials
1.2.5 Shape Memory Polymer
1.2.6 Thermochromic Materials
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Industry
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Food and Beverages
1.3.5 Biomedical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Smart Materials Production
2.1 Global Smart Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Smart Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Smart Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Smart Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Smart Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 South Korea
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
3 Global Smart Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Smart Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Smart Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Smart Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

