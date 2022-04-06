Codeine Phosphate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Codeine Phosphate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Codeine Phosphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Extracted from Opium
- Synthesized by Morphine
Segment by Application
- Narcotic Analgesic
- Antitussive
- Others
By Company
- Macfarian Smith
- Francopia
- Noramco
- Weifa
- Mallinckrodt
- Temad
- GSK
- Alkaloida
- Tas. Alkaloids
- Alcaliber
- Fine Chemicals
- Aesica
- Sino Pharm
- Sri Krishna
- TPI
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Africa
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Codeine Phosphate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Extracted from Opium
1.2.3 Synthesized by Morphine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Narcotic Analgesic
1.3.3 Antitussive
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Codeine Phosphate Production
2.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Codeine Phosphate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Codeine Phosphate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Codeine Phosphate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Africa
2.9 India
3 Global Codeine Phosphate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Codeine Phosphate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Codeine Phosphate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Codeine Phosphate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Codeine Phosphate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Codeine Phosphate by Region (2023-2028)
