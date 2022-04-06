News

Intumescent Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Intumescent Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intumescent Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cellulose
  • Hydrocarbon

Segment by Application

  • Oil and gas Industrial
  • Building field
  • Other

By Company

  • AkzoNobel
  • RPM
  • Albi-StanChem
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • JOTUN
  • Flame Control
  • PPG
  • 3M
  • SKK
  • Demilec
  • Isolatek
  • Wacker
  • ACS
  • OMNOVA
  • R. Brothers
  • Yung Chi
  • INCA
  • Beijing Jinyu
  • Sichuan Tianfu
  • Shandong Singal
  • Jiangsu Lanling
  • Kunshan Ninghua
  • Henan Zhoangao

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intumescent Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cellulose
1.2.3 Hydrocarbon
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and gas Industrial
1.3.3 Building field
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Intumescent Coatings Production
2.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Intumescent Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Intumescent Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Intumescent Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Intumescent Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Intumescent Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Intumescent Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Intumescent Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Intumescent Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Intumescent Coatings by Region (2023-2028)

