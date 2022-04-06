Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market was valued at 1229.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitors are devices used for treating severe brain injury by recording the pressure (swelling) inside different areas of the brain. This devise segment is growing rapidly due to increase in number of cases related to neurological disorders, along with technology advancement and awareness about different types of treatment in the market. Other factors leading to the increasing growth of the device market includes increase cases of sleep disorders, brain disorders autoimmune disease and depression cases in the present generation.The global intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor market is majorly segmented on the basis of techniques, methods and application. Based on techniques, market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive ICP monitoring. Based on methods used in screening these are classified into intra-ventricular catheter, subdural screw and epidural sensor. Further on the basis of application the market is again classified into traumatic brain injury, intra-cerebral hemorrhage, meningitis and others.

By Market Vendors:

Medtronic

Compumedics

Natus Medical Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences

Codman & Shurtleff

Raumedic

Vittamed

By Types:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By Applications:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intra-Cerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Invasive

1.4.3 Non-Invasive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Traumatic Brain Injury

1.5.3 Intra-Cerebral Hemorrhage

1.5.4 Meningitis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market

1.8.1 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Intra-cranial pressure (ICP) monitor Sales

