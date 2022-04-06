Global Cold Compression Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cold Compression Devices market was valued at 12.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cold compression therapy combines two elements of the first aid technique, RICE (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation); active pneumatic compression with cryotherapy (also referred to as cold therapy). Cold compression therapy works by distributing alternating pressure (this removes edema and reduces swelling which can be eliminated by the lymphatic system). Also, the improved circulation with the intermittent pressure promotes and accelerates tissue healing and tissue quality. Additionally, the decrease in temperature reduces pain by constricting blood flow to the injury.North America is projected to be the predominant regional sector accounting for the largest market, about 50% share globally, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe also plays important roles in global cold compression therapy devices market, with market size of 31 million USD in 2016 and will reach 39 million USD in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to untapped opportunities in this region and high patient cognizance of cold compression therapy, coupled with the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the emerging Asian countries. The players are increasingly focused on advanced product designing and development. This supports the companies in strengthening their product repertoire and in earning maximum revenue share for long-term growth in this sector. The major players catering to the cold compression therapy devices market are Coolsystems (Game Ready), DJO Global, BREG, ssur, ThermoTek, PowerPlay, Bio Compression Systems, Polar Products, HyperIce and Xiangyu Medical. There are various small and large manufacturers, offering products for cold compression therapy devices, resulting in intense competition among vendors.

By Market Vendors:

Coolsystems (Game Ready)

DJO Global

BREG

ssur

ThermoTek

PowerPlay

Bio Compression Systems

Polar Products

HyperIce

Xiangyu Medical

By Types:

Motorized Devices

Non-Motorized Devices

By Applications:

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Sports Team

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

