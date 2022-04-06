Rhenium Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Rhenium market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rhenium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Primary Rhenium
- Recycling Rhenium
Segment by Application
- Superalloys
- Catalysts
- Others
By Company
- Molymet
- Freeport MCMoRan
- KGHM
- KAZ Minerals
- LS-Nikko
- Jiangxi Copper
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rhenium Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rhenium Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Primary Rhenium
1.2.3 Recycling Rhenium
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rhenium Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Superalloys
1.3.3 Catalysts
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rhenium Production
2.1 Global Rhenium Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rhenium Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rhenium Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rhenium Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rhenium Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Rhenium Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rhenium Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Rhenium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Rhenium Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Rhenium Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Rhenium Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Rhenium by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Rhenium Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Rhenium Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Rhenium Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
