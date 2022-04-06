NewsTechnologyWorld

Global 2-Norbornene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2-Norbornene

2-Norbornene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Norbornene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Industrial Grade

 

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Insecticide
  • Special Spice
  • Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

By Company

  • TOPAS Advanced Polymers
  • Zeon
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • JSR
  • Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited

Production by Region

  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Norbornene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Norbornene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Insecticide
1.3.4 Special Spice
1.3.5 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Norbornene Production
2.1 Global 2-Norbornene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Norbornene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Norbornene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Norbornene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 China
2.6 Japan
2.7 North America
3 Global 2-Norbornene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Norbornene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-Norbornene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-Norbornene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue by Region

