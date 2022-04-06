Global 2-Norbornene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
2-Norbornene
2-Norbornene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Norbornene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Insecticide
- Special Spice
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
By Company
- TOPAS Advanced Polymers
- Zeon
- Mitsui Chemicals
- JSR
- Zhongtian Kosen Corporation Limited
Production by Region
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- North America
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Norbornene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Norbornene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Insecticide
1.3.4 Special Spice
1.3.5 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Norbornene Production
2.1 Global 2-Norbornene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Norbornene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Norbornene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Norbornene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 China
2.6 Japan
2.7 North America
3 Global 2-Norbornene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Norbornene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-Norbornene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-Norbornene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-Norbornene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-Norbornene Revenue by Region
