Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- General PMMA
- Heat Resistant PMMA
- Impact Resistant PMMA
Segment by Application
- Construction
- Photoelectricity
- Lighting
- Transportation
- Others
By Company
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Evonik
- Chi Mei
- Arkema
- Sumitomo Chemical
- LG MMA
- Double Elephant Optical Material
- Kuraray
- Plaskolite
- Asahi Kasei
- PTTGM
- Shanghai Jingqi
- Zhongmeng Longxin
- Lotte MCC
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 General PMMA
1.2.3 Heat Resistant PMMA
1.2.4 Impact Resistant PMMA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Photoelectricity
1.3.4 Lighting
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production
2.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Singapore
2.9 South Korea
3 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Poly Methyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
