Global PE Foam Tape Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
PE Foam Tape
PE Foam Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PE Foam Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Double Sided
- Single Sided
Segment by Application
- Buildings & Construction
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Home Appliances
- Other Industries
By Company
- 3M
- Tesa SE
- Scapa
- Mactac
- Avery Dennison
- Saint-Gobain
- ADDEV Materials
- Achem (YC Group)
- 3F GmbH
- Sanoj Tape Group
- Folsen
- Adhesive Applications
- Pres-On
- Can-Do National Tape
- LAMATEK
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PE Foam Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Double Sided
1.2.3 Single Sided
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Buildings & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Home Appliances
1.3.6 Other Industries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PE Foam Tape Production
2.1 Global PE Foam Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PE Foam Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PE Foam Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PE Foam Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PE Foam Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South Korea
2.8 Japan
2.9 India
3 Global PE Foam Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PE Foam Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PE Foam Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PE Foam Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PE Foam Tape Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PE Foam Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PE Foam Tape by Region (2023-2028)
