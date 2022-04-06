Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Dye and Pigment
Synthetic Dye and Pigment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Acidic
- Basic
- Direct
- Reactive
- Solvent
- Disperse
- Others
Segment by Application
- Paper
- Textile
- Leather
- Wood
- Agrochemical
- Food
- Others
By Company
- DyStar
- Archroma
- Huntsman
- BASF
- Clariant
- Kiri Industries
- Atul
- Waterside Colours
- Everlight Chemical
- Stahl
- Colorantes Industriales
- Trumpler
- Cromatos
- Steiner
- Synthesia
- Aries Dye Chem
- Ravi Dyeware
- Vedant
- Loxim
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Taiwan(China)
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
