Global Agrochemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Agrochemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agrochemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

North America

Europe

China

Japan

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agrochemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Agrochemicals Production

2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Agrochemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Region

