Global Agrochemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Agrochemicals Market

Agrochemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agrochemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Insecticide
  • Fungicide
  • Herbicide
  • Molluscicide
  • Others

 

  • Rice
  • Banana and Pineapple
  • Other Fruit
  • Vegetables
  • Others
  • Syngenta
  • Bayer Crop Science
  • BASF
  • DuPont
  • Monsanto
  • Adama
  • Nufarm
  • FMC
  • UPL
  • LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation
  • Sinochem
  • Rotam
Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agrochemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Insecticide
1.2.3 Fungicide
1.2.4 Herbicide
1.2.5 Molluscicide
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Rice
1.3.3 Banana and Pineapple
1.3.4 Other Fruit
1.3.5 Vegetables
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agrochemicals Production
2.1 Global Agrochemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agrochemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agrochemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agrochemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agrochemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agrochemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Region

