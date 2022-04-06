Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fe Content 90-92%

Fe Content >92%

Segment by Application

Electric Arc Furnaces

Blast Furnaces

Basic Oxygen Furnaces

By Company

Metalloinvest

Orinoco Iron

Voestalpine

Jindal Shadeed

Qatar Steel

Essar Steel

Lisco

Comsigua

Lion Group

JSW Steel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East&Africa

India

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fe Content 90-92%

1.2.3 Fe Content >92%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Arc Furnaces

1.3.3 Blast Furnaces

1.3.4 Basic Oxygen Furnaces

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Production

2.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 South America

2.7 Middle East&Africa

2.8 India

2.9 Southeast Asia

3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

