Global Biochips Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biochips market was valued at 8341.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biochips are bio-microsystems. Bio-microsystems are small integrated devices used for biochemical reactions, biological monitoring, research, academic studies, drug discovery, and much more. In simple terms, biochips are small sized chips that can perform multiple (generally thousands) biochemical reactions parallelly. A collection of microarrays or micro-test sites form these biochips. Microarrays when arranged on a surface made up of either glass or silicon, can perform large numbers of tests at the same. Thus, they help in cost and time saving.North America accounted for the largest share of the biochips market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can majorly be attributed to the rising geriatric population; increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiac disorders; growing adoption of biochips; and a significant number of ongoing research activities and discoveries related to biochips in the North American region. In addition, major local companies have easy access to Biochips market, which makes it the largest and most significant market for suppliers. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years.

By Market Vendors:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioChain

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cepheid

EMD Millipore

Fluidigm

SuperBioChips Laboratories

US Biomax

Roche Diagnostics

By Types:

DNA Chip

Lab-on-a-Chip

Protein Chip

By Applications:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biochips Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biochips Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DNA Chip

1.4.3 Lab-on-a-Chip

1.4.4 Protein Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biochips Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

1.5.3 Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers

1.5.4 Academic & Research Institutes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biochips Market

1.8.1 Global Biochips Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biochips Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biochips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biochips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biochips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biochips Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biochips Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Biochips Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Biochips Sales Volume Growth

